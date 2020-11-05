Letter to the Editor, Nov. 6, 2020: Bruising election battle leaves reader bereft

Bruising election battle

leaves reader bereft

I have lost faith in the United States of America. After the 2016 election, a friend commented: “I never thought that I’d witness this, but the U.S. has lost its eminence in the world. We are now experiencing the decay of our nation.” My gut reaction was, “No! How can you say that?” However, in living through the presidency of Donald Trump and after experiencing the 2020 struggle for the White House, I finally must admit that the U.S. has lost its way and that its people are as corrupt as their leader. After all, how can 50% or more of our citizens in some states vote for dishonesty? How can 50% or more casually accept 230,000 deaths? How can 50% or more abide by the corruption of the Trump administration? And finally, how has self-centeredness and selfishness supplanted the good will and generosity of our forebears?