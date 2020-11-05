Letter to the Editor, Nov. 6, 2020: Pay workers a living wage to end food insecurity

Pay workers a living wage

to end food insecurity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Wednesday's editorial, "Food insecurity: Ending hunger," by Opinions Editor Pamela Stallsmith identifies a long list of efforts by the state to reduce food insecurity. It really is unfortunate that the one single change that would obviate the need of most of the others is to pay people a living wage.

Unfortunately, there is no incentive for any business to make that change and put itself at a disadvantage. So the only hope is for the legislature and state government to work toward making it illegal to pay employees less than a living wage. It is a far more effective way to accomplish the goals set out in the editorial and it involves almost no bureaucracy.

A small sacrifice on the part of top management and business owners to give up excessive salaries and profits to pay the workers higher wages would go a long way toward the same ends.

A move like this would make housing affordable, too.

Adrian Luxmoore.