Letter to the Editor, Nov. 6, 2020: Political party extremes frustrate moderate voter

Political party extremes

frustrate moderate voter

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Once again, I was left without a candidate to support for president. The results of the 2020 presidential election, which have not been finalized as of this letter, seem to indicate that we are, indeed, a divided nation made up of the extreme right and the extreme left. I am convinced, however, that this is misleading.

I believe that most Americans are not extremists. We acknowledge that reform is necessary but not at the exclusion of one point of view over another. What has happened to dialogue? What has happened to reason and compromise?

I no longer can align myself with either the Democratic or the Republican parties because of their extreme views. I yearn for an independent party made up of individuals willing to listen to others and to make the hard decisions necessary for the good of all Americans — in the words of Abraham Lincoln, “to bind up the nation’s wounds.”

If we had had such an option, I believe many Americans who felt they had no other choice but former Vice President Joe Biden or President Donald Trump would have chosen a moderate — not an extremist — for president. Will we get that option in 2024?