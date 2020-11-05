Letter to the Editor, Nov. 6, 2020: Should Virginia help pass the popular vote compact?

Should Virginia help pass

the popular vote compact?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The current system for electing the president is broken. A candidate can get more votes nationwide and still not become president. Virginia should join with the other states that have passed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

This compact will go into effect when enacted by states possessing a majority of the electoral votes — that is, enough to elect a president (270 of 538). At that time, every voter in the country will acquire a direct vote for a group of at least 270 presidential electors supporting their choice for president. All of this group of presidential electors will be supporters of the candidate who received the most popular votes in all 50 states and D.C. — thus guaranteeing that candidate enough votes in the Electoral College to become president.

The president should be elected like candidates for other offices and be the person who gets the most votes throughout the entire country. Everybody’s vote should matter.

Hilary Adams.