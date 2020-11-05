Letter to the Editor, Nov. 6, 2020: W&M should focus on academics, not athletics

W&M should focus on

academics, not athletics

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am the first of three generations of graduates of the College of William & Mary (W&M). The time has come to separate academic institutions from the big business of NCAA sports. William & Mary should focus resources on academics and access to education.

Each generation has paid a higher premium for intercollegiate sports. Current students pay about $2,000, and a small proportion receive any benefit. Students and gifted athletes would be better served by a European-style club system.

William & Mary made some recent courageous first steps, but any changes are difficult. When the college alters the sports paradigm, other schools will follow as they have done in the Ivy League.

I am proud of my degree from William & Mary, and I was happy to send my children and grandchildren there as well. Each of us attended W&M for academics and not for athletic competition.

Donald DuVall, D.M.D.,

W&M Class of 1962.