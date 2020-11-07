Letter to the Editor, Nov. 8, 2020: Democrats' message to voters missed the mark

Democrats' message to

voters missed the mark

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It's 2020, and former Vice President Joe Biden has struggled to defeat President Donald Trump. Democrats didn't think it would be this way. However, given the results thus far, it's clear that Americans are frustrated with Democrats. Why? Consider President Barack Obama's two signature legislative accomplishments: the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the Affordable Care Act.

Did Dodd-Frank cut down the size of banks considered "too big to fail"? No. Per the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, there were 24,000 banks in the United States in 1972. In 2008, there were about 9,000. In 2020? There are about 6,000. In other words, the big banks got bigger.

Did the Affordable Care Act make health care more affordable? No. In fact, since its passage, health care costs have exploded. Per the World Bank, U.S. per capita health care spending was $7,957 in 2010. In 2020, it's expected to be $10,246. That's a 28.7% increase. Yet, inflation over the same period averaged 1.67% per year.