Letter to the Editor, Nov. 8, 2020: Northam's ousting of Peay will cost Va. taxpayers

Northam's ousting of Peay

will cost Va. taxpayers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It has been fascinating to watch from afar the reaction on this page of so many locals taking exception to Gov. Ralph Northam's hasty and regrettable handling of Virginia Military Institute's (VMI) issues relative to racial disparities.

The majority rightly remarked that he should have waited until the probe was complete before trashing retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, since the governor benefited this past year from others graciously allowing his youthful indiscretions to be vetted first rather than taking unilateral punitive actions.

The latest in this saga is Northam's plan to spend $1 million on the VMI probe in a time of budget crisis.

From the public evidence manifested so far, the probe will be a means to justify a foregone conclusion.

And isn't it so typical when politicians spend other people's hard-earned tax dollars that $1 million can be justified for a probe that is to be rushed to completion by year's end?

More than local eyes are watching the manner in which this episode plays out.