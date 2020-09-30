Letter to the Editor, Oct. 1, 2020: Ginsburg a champion of gender equality

Ginsburg a champion

of gender equality

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg earned entrance to the pantheon of social activists. Her career was remarkable, given the rarity of female justices on the Supreme Court since 1789. Successfully arguing before and on the court, Ginsburg built a career inspired by a historical intellectual legacy.

I refer to icons of women’s self-advocacy like the philosopher Simone de Beauvoir, who helped pave a path toward gender equality. Beauvoir, like Ginsburg, shattered glass ceilings. She excelled at challenging the conventional wisdom set by men, who dismissed women as unserious, second-rate intellects.

Beauvoir argued that the highest ethical imperative is to freely choose one’s purpose in life, allowing others to do the same. As she protested, “A freedom which is interested only in denying freedom must be denied.” She intrepidly aimed to unshackle women everywhere.