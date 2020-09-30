Letter to the Editor, Oct. 1, 2020: Upcoming election a fight to save the Constitution

Upcoming election a fight

to save the Constitution

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, the unnerving thought in the minds of many Americans was: "Can our nation survive this attack on our democracy?" We never had been tested that way before and it would be months before it was clear that we could take a body blow like that and survive. From that trial, we gained a strength that derives from knowing what we are capable of withstanding.

That same sense of dreadful uncertainty now associates itself with the presidency of Donald Trump and his enablers. Can our democracy survive their onslaught or will America finally be brought down, not by a foreign adversary, but from within?

As surely as planes flew into the World Trade Center towers, Trump and his supporters have flown into our democratic institutions, and destroyed the structures that hold our government and society up. Truth is the steel keeping those institutions standing, and that is exactly what Trump and his followers insidiously have attacked since 2016.

Abandon truth and you can toss the Constitution in the trash. It does not work without the truth any more than does a body without a heart.