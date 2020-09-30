Letter to the Editor, Oct. 1: Ignore attempts to cast doubt on election results

Ignore attempts to cast
doubt on election results
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Several times now, President Donald Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. Some Republicans have given reassurances of an orderly transition, gingerly backing away from rebuking the president. Given their ongoing acquiescence to Trump, we can put no stock in their lip service. We should take seriously Trump’s threat to question election results and prepare now.
First: Vote, of course. In-person voting has started. You can vote by mail or on Election Day. Make your plan. For details, go to: voteva2020.com
Second: Be patient. It could take a few days to tally the votes and the apparent winner on Election Night might not be the actual winner. Contrary to what Trump wants everyone to believe, this does not signify fraud. It is a sign of a healthy democracy with high voter turnout.
Third: Think critically and demand facts. It takes effort, but this is our duty as citizens. Read the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice’s “The Myth of Voter Fraud” (brennancenter.org). The Trump administration’s own commissioned study on the subject came up with nothing. Consult reliable sources. Reading a variety of newspapers of record with editors and fact-checkers will put you on more factual ground than cable news and social media.
Finally: Remember the nature of the man. Trump has lied before, he will lie again. It’s possible Trump will win the election fair and square. But regardless of actual results, his psyche might prevent him from conceding defeat; his legal troubles might motivate him to stay in office to avoid indictment. Sowing doubt in the election results is his best hope. You can choose to believe him or not. We are many and he is but one. He cannot take our voice unless we give it to him. And to the Republicans who have empowered and enabled Trump, I remind them that things did not end well for Dr. Frankenstein.
Beth Stephens.
Henrico.