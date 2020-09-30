Letter to the Editor, Oct. 1: Ignore attempts to cast doubt on election results

Finally: Remember the nature of the man. Trump has lied before, he will lie again. It’s possible Trump will win the election fair and square. But regardless of actual results, his psyche might prevent him from conceding defeat; his legal troubles might motivate him to stay in office to avoid indictment. Sowing doubt in the election results is his best hope. You can choose to believe him or not. We are many and he is but one. He cannot take our voice unless we give it to him. And to the Republicans who have empowered and enabled Trump, I remind them that things did not end well for Dr. Frankenstein.