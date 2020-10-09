Letter to the Editor, Oct. 10, 2020: Character assassination not a proper campaign tool

Character assassination
not a proper campaign tool
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I do not know Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo and I never have appeared in his court, but as a result of news coverage of accusations recently lodged against him by U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade, I have learned that Cavedo and I share at least one thing in common. As undergraduates at the University of Richmond, we each served as editorial page editor of the university’s student newspaper.
I cannot recall the subject matter or tenor of any of the commentaries I penned for the Richmond Collegian some 45 years ago. Yet, if their transcripts were placed before me today, I likely would conclude that several were ill-considered and some even cringeworthy. What I deemed clever and profound at age 20 might well strike me today as woefully immature. As Bob Dylan so aptly described the phenomenon, “Ah, but I was so much older then, I’m younger than that now.”
It would be, I believe, absurdly unfair for someone who knows little, if anything, about me to judge my character and moral fitness in 2020 solely on the basis of something I wrote as a college student more than 40 years ago. To do so merely in an attempt to tar a political opponent, as appears to have been Gade’s motive in his attack on Cavedo, is inexcusable. We cannot afford to treat character assassination as just another tool in the Virginia office seeker’s campaign toolbox. We are better than that.
Mark Ailsworth.
Richmond.