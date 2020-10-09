Letter to the Editor, Oct. 10, 2020: Character assassination not a proper campaign tool

Character assassination

not a proper campaign tool

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I do not know Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo and I never have appeared in his court, but as a result of news coverage of accusations recently lodged against him by U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade, I have learned that Cavedo and I share at least one thing in common. As undergraduates at the University of Richmond, we each served as editorial page editor of the university’s student newspaper.

I cannot recall the subject matter or tenor of any of the commentaries I penned for the Richmond Collegian some 45 years ago. Yet, if their transcripts were placed before me today, I likely would conclude that several were ill-considered and some even cringeworthy. What I deemed clever and profound at age 20 might well strike me today as woefully immature. As Bob Dylan so aptly described the phenomenon, “Ah, but I was so much older then, I’m younger than that now.”