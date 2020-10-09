Letter to the Editor, Oct. 10, 2020: Griffin a standout during mayoral debate

Griffin a standout

during mayoral debate

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The mayoral candidates' debate on Tuesday was excellent. Compared to the recent sideshow between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the mayoral candidates — along with staff members from VPM and WWBT — provided pertinent information to the city of Richmond's voters.

In my opinion, Justin Griffin took first place. He clearly stated his background, his knowledge and his experience with answers that were well-thought-out. His plans are simple, and based on law and accounting principles, a change this city desperately needs. His website tells it all.

His response to the eviction crisis was “to educate the tenants and landlords on current laws and processes using existing city resources” as opposed to other new funding ideas planned by his opponents. Improving schools and city services by reviewing the numbers with his financial background should prove rewarding if the current administration can find $1.8 million and $13 million within weeks of each other during a pandemic.