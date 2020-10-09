 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Oct. 10, 2020: One person's weed is another's flower
Letter to the Editor, Oct. 10, 2020: One person's weed is another's flower

One person's weed

is another's flower

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I used to have grass in the yard, but the trees grew and the shade increased. Limbs constantly fell, making it difficult to cut the grass. Flowers died.

So I gave up cutting the grass and let nature take its course. Since then, from the beginning of spring to the end of fall, wildflowers have bloomed. I have learned to never cut a weed because it might turn out to be a flower.

What is the difference between cultivated plants and wild plants? The nursery business.

James E. Shifflett Jr.

Charlottesville.

