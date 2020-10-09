Letter to the Editor, Oct. 10, 2020: Partnership opens doors, offers empowerment

Partnership opens doors,

offers empowerment

I wanted to recognize the great community engagement of the Publix grocery store in Stratford Hills. The Positive Vibe Foundation offers training and empowerment to young adults with disabilities and has partnered with the Publix store in this effort. The store is offering behind-the-scenes tours for our classes and helping to provide encouragement toward employment. Our 16-year program, now with more than 1,500 graduates, becomes more successful when our local businesses are involved. Thanks to Publix and the entire Richmond community for their support.