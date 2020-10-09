Letter to the Editor, Oct. 10, 2020: VCU should honor Tucker for role in medical history

VCU should honor Tucker

for role in medical history

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In their recent op-ed, University of Richmond School of Arts & Sciences Dean Patrice D. Rankine and anthropology professor Rania Kassab Sweis speak of “universal sacrifice,” the need for yet unproven, sometimes harmful clinical medical trials. Participants “have often come from Black and/or underserved communities, and their bodies have been used in the name of science, sometimes without their full and informed consent,” say the authors.

Lack of informed consent happened at now-VCU Medical Center, according to Chip Jones in his recently published book "The Organ Thieves: The Shocking Story of the First Heart Transplant in America's Segregated South." For the transplant, neither Black “donor” Bruce Tucker nor his family gave consent. In his well-researched history, Jones’ page-turner chronicles the wrongful death and negligence suit against then-Medical College of Virginia (MCV), lost in large part on a controversial change of heart in a crucial judicial ruling.