Letter to the Editor, Oct. 10, 2020: VCU should honor Tucker for role in medical history

VCU should honor Tucker
for role in medical history
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In their recent op-ed, University of Richmond School of Arts & Sciences Dean Patrice D. Rankine and anthropology professor Rania Kassab Sweis speak of “universal sacrifice,” the need for yet unproven, sometimes harmful clinical medical trials. Participants “have often come from Black and/or underserved communities, and their bodies have been used in the name of science, sometimes without their full and informed consent,” say the authors.
Lack of informed consent happened at now-VCU Medical Center, according to Chip Jones in his recently published book "The Organ Thieves: The Shocking Story of the First Heart Transplant in America's Segregated South." For the transplant, neither Black “donor” Bruce Tucker nor his family gave consent. In his well-researched history, Jones’ page-turner chronicles the wrongful death and negligence suit against then-Medical College of Virginia (MCV), lost in large part on a controversial change of heart in a crucial judicial ruling.
Jones also explores MCV’s complicity in earlier 20th-century grave robbing, mostly of Black bodies, for cadavers for medical research, and of a 1990s hasty decision to stop archaeological research and cover up an old cadaver “bone pit.” Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) has turned the page on many of its former practices that suggested Black lives didn't matter, and a VCU-formed descendant community group has begun advocating for studying and memorializing of exploited people, “to restore and bring them the dignity they deserve,” writes Jones. But “to date, no one has reached out to Bruce Tucker’s descendants.”
Moving forward in racial reconciliation, trust is crucial. With Virginia’s long history of race-based privilege and discrimination, building trust requires no stone left unturned in honestly facing and publicly acknowledging regretted history. VCU should reach out to the Tuckers. It should honor Bruce Tucker, who helped make medical history. We should expect it.
Robert Morrison.
Midlothian.