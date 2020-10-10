Letter to the Editor, Oct. 11, 2020: COVID-19 restrictions heartbreaking for elderly

COVID-19 restrictions

heartbreaking for elderly

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

COVID-19 has become a devastating reality for school-age children and for the elderly. The consequences in just these two segments of our population include isolation, developmental delay, depression, and fear and anxiety. Perhaps, though — and hopefully so — these groups have families, teachers and even government officials to advocate and intervene for them.

Unfortunately, high-risk elderly Americans — especially those with dementia, Alzheimer's and other similar diseases — are being treated as if they are prisoners. My mother is one of them. After caring for our mom at home, my sisters and I had to make the tough decision to place her in memory care.

COVID-19 precautions had started, but any bonds between residents and family members were damaged because of intense restrictions. There is no individualized care planning, no communication with families and, therefore, rapid deterioration. Memory care patients are in the worst situation of all. Facility staff members tell you what they want you to believe, but you later might discover significant weight loss and nutrition issues, as well as skin breakdown.