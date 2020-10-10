Letter to the Editor, Oct. 11, 2020: Don't lose hope during prolonged trying times

Don't lose hope during

prolonged trying times

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

“All the feels.” This phrase is popular online, and generally refers to feeling warm and fuzzy. Well, I recently have all the feels, and they are not all warm and fuzzy feelings.

First, I feel happy. My daughter was born in July, and she is cute and wonderful and perfect. Then, I feel worried. We are living in Japan, which is 98% ethnically Japanese, but my daughter only is half Japanese. Will she be bullied at school? Will she be treated differently? Then, I feel angry. How does racism still even exist? How much longer will it be before we finally treat each other with equal respect? Will the United States ever find its way to equality and equity?

Then, I feel sad. Thanks to the pandemic, I cannot travel to the U.S. to introduce my daughter to her grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins and great-grandparents back home in Mechanicsville. When will travel be open and safe again?

Then, I feel anxious. Will we find an effective vaccine? Will COVID-19 continue to devastate our country and the world?