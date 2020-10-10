Letter to the Editor, Oct. 11, 2020: Taxpayer still awaits promised stimulus check

Taxpayer still awaits
promised stimulus check
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
No economic stimulus.
Washington is full of agencies run by “acting” directors who totally are opposed to the stated purposes of the agencies — to provide services for which they were created and paid.
In April, we paid a tax bill of several thousand dollars. We had hoped to use our stimulus payment to reduce the blow, but no. The Internal Review Service (IRS) had no difficulty whatsoever deducting taxes from our bank account, which we have used for more than 25 years, and to which the IRS had deposited tax refunds during those years.
In May, I visited a suggested IRS website to determine the fate of our stimulus: “Check mailed May 22nd.” In mid-June, we received a letter, signed by President Donald Trump, dated May 22, in which he congratulated himself for providing a $2,400 stimulus payment that "soon" would arrive by mail — a “Your check is in the mail” letter from the president.
I emailed my elected representative and an aide assigned to my case replied. I sent the form empowering the office to act in my behalf. After weeks, the frustration on both sides was evident. Apparently, the IRS can thumb its nose at anyone. I called a phone number the aide provided and asked to speak to a supervisor. I was on hold for more than 90 minutes. The people at the IRS who deduct money do not talk to those who deposit it.
In mid-July, I received a letter that explained ways to get my payment. I called the provided phone number and spent two hours on hold. There are 800,000 people in my boat. My stimulus will arrive in “late summer.”
It now is mid-October. Two letters, many promises, no money. I will complain the American way: with my ballot. But not by mail. If I die of COVID-19, I will leave my stimulus payment to my kids. In my will, it will say: “Your check is in the mail.”
Steve Cheney.
Henrico.