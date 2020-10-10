Letter to the Editor, Oct. 11, 2020: Taxpayer still awaits promised stimulus check

Taxpayer still awaits

promised stimulus check

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

No economic stimulus.

Washington is full of agencies run by “acting” directors who totally are opposed to the stated purposes of the agencies — to provide services for which they were created and paid.

In April, we paid a tax bill of several thousand dollars. We had hoped to use our stimulus payment to reduce the blow, but no. The Internal Review Service (IRS) had no difficulty whatsoever deducting taxes from our bank account, which we have used for more than 25 years, and to which the IRS had deposited tax refunds during those years.

In May, I visited a suggested IRS website to determine the fate of our stimulus: “Check mailed May 22nd.” In mid-June, we received a letter, signed by President Donald Trump, dated May 22, in which he congratulated himself for providing a $2,400 stimulus payment that "soon" would arrive by mail — a “Your check is in the mail” letter from the president.