Letter to the Editor, Oct. 12, 2020: CMS proposal could raise prescription drug costs

CMS proposal could raise

prescription drug costs

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As Virginia deals with one of the largest increases in unemployment in the country since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing residents dealing with reduced income should have to worry about is affording their prescription medications. Unfortunately, a proposal from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) significantly could raise out-of-pocket costs and prevent access to needed medications for countless Virginians.

Many Virginians depend on cost-sharing assistance like co-pay coupons to afford the prescription drugs they need. While the proposal (CMS 2842 P) has good intentions — to ensure cost-sharing assistance directly benefits patients and not health plans — it actually has the opposite effect. It would, in fact, erode the availability of cost-sharing assistance and increase out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for patients.

The language in this proposal could have significant and far-reaching negative consequences, especially for those living with chronic conditions like HIV and diabetes, potentially resulting in reduced adherence to critical treatments for countless vulnerable Virginians.