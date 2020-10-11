Letter to the Editor, Oct. 12, 2020: Spanberger not moderate, independent as promised

Spanberger not moderate,

independent as promised

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It didn't take long for U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, to become part of the problem.

In 2018, voters rewarded Spanberger for advertising herself as an “independent moderate” who was willing to go against both parties. As a politician, however, her record and actions do not support her campaign promises.

For example, she continually votes for bills that would add trillions of dollars to our debt. Also consider recent reports highlighting how Spanberger votes with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., 91% of the time and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., 88 % of the time.

So it comes as no surprise that Spanberger recently participated in the March for Unity in Louisa County, which called for reallocating some police resources toward other community needs.

Simply put, there's nothing moderate about Spanberger. She’s certainly not the independent voice for Virginia families that voters sought out in 2018.