Letter to the Editor, Oct. 12, 2020: Spanberger not moderate, independent as promised

Spanberger not moderate,
independent as promised
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It didn't take long for U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, to become part of the problem.
In 2018, voters rewarded Spanberger for advertising herself as an “independent moderate” who was willing to go against both parties. As a politician, however, her record and actions do not support her campaign promises.
For example, she continually votes for bills that would add trillions of dollars to our debt. Also consider recent reports highlighting how Spanberger votes with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., 91% of the time and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., 88 % of the time.
So it comes as no surprise that Spanberger recently participated in the March for Unity in Louisa County, which called for reallocating some police resources toward other community needs.
Simply put, there's nothing moderate about Spanberger. She’s certainly not the independent voice for Virginia families that voters sought out in 2018.
Contrast that to her opponent, Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper. Not only is Freitas willing to work across party lines, but he also has been willing to stand for principles and what’s right for Virginians — no matter how hard special interest groups and party leadership try to twist his arm.
In fact, the nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project rated Freitas as having the most independent voting record of all 100 members in the House of Delegates.
I hope the same voters who were looking for an independent voice in 2018 still are willing to put principle over party. I hope they pick Nick Freitas for Congress.
Dustin Curtis.
Spotsylvania.