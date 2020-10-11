Letter to the Editor, Oct. 12, 2020: Trump's recovery claim drug-induced euphoria?

Trump's recovery claim

drug-induced euphoria?

Trump, whose infection was diagnosed early through frequent COVID-19 testing, received remdesivir, an antiviral drug that must be given intravenously in a hospital. Remdesivir is used at the beginning of a COVID-19 infection to decrease viral production in the body. The drug, still being studied, is available through the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization for a public health emergency.

He also was treated with REGN-COV2, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies manufactured by pharmaceutical company Regeneron. Like remdesivir, the drug is given intravenously in a hospital. Monoclonal antibody treatment supplements the antibodies the body normally produces to fight off infections and prevents COVID-19 from changing into a form that can escape the body’s efforts to control the virus. The drug only is available through the FDA’s Expanded Access program, also called “compassionate use,” which allows treatment with investigational drugs through a usually prolonged approval process. Few people outside an ongoing clinical trial have received REGN-COV2.