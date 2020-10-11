Letter to the Editor, Oct. 12, 2020: Trump's recovery claim drug-induced euphoria?

Trump's recovery claim
drug-induced euphoria?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a pharmacist, I frequently receive questions about the medications used to treat President Donald Trump's COVID-19 infection.
Trump, whose infection was diagnosed early through frequent COVID-19 testing, received remdesivir, an antiviral drug that must be given intravenously in a hospital. Remdesivir is used at the beginning of a COVID-19 infection to decrease viral production in the body. The drug, still being studied, is available through the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization for a public health emergency.
He also was treated with REGN-COV2, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies manufactured by pharmaceutical company Regeneron. Like remdesivir, the drug is given intravenously in a hospital. Monoclonal antibody treatment supplements the antibodies the body normally produces to fight off infections and prevents COVID-19 from changing into a form that can escape the body’s efforts to control the virus. The drug only is available through the FDA’s Expanded Access program, also called “compassionate use,” which allows treatment with investigational drugs through a usually prolonged approval process. Few people outside an ongoing clinical trial have received REGN-COV2.
White House physicians used a third drug, dexamethasone, which can be taken by mouth. Dexamethasone is a steroid that usually is given to patients with COVID-19 who are having difficulty breathing and require supplemental oxygen. Clinical research has shown that steroids do not provide a benefit in earlier stages of COVID-19 and might cause harm by reducing the immune system's ability to fight off the virus. The most common side effect of steroids is euphoria.
Trump appears to believe that the drugs — which he was in the unique position to receive quickly — as well as his own personal strength allowed him to beat COVID-19. It’s difficult to tell if his thinking is political aggrandizement or steroid-induced euphoria. This hubris is akin to going into battle inside an armored tank and feeling stronger than the wounded or dead soldiers outside of the tank.
Gayle Nicholas Scott.
Henrico.