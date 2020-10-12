Letter to the Editor, Oct. 13, 2020: Adopt a tree to improve air quality, provide shade

Adopt a tree to improve

air quality, provide shade

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

“We must use our time and our space on this little planet that we call Earth to make a lasting contribution, to leave it a little better than we found it, and now that need is greater than ever before.”

— John Lewis, 2020

Michael Paul Williams, author of so many superb columns in the RTD, recently wrote about a significant movement underway to help redlined communities become more resilient to climate change. Part of the movement is planting trees that will grow and make the air healthier, the area around them more attractive and provide shade in a warming climate. My appeal is to citizens who are neighbors of very young trees, to regularly water them for their first two years. We see many small trees with green bags around them, and most of them die. They die from lack of the water they need to give them a good start in life.