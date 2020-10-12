Letter to the Editor, Oct. 13, 2020: Fire prevention, safety year-round concerns

Fire prevention, safety

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a retired firefighter, I enjoyed reading the recent Insight page on the Great Chicago Fire, which occurred on Oct. 8-10, 1871. In addition to the historical data presented, it is worth noting that in commemoration of this tragic event, Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9.

During Fire Prevention Week, firefighters provide the public with important information to reduce the number of fires and related casualties. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), “In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance, making it the longest-running public health observance in our country.”

The NFPA sponsors the annual observance of Fire Prevention Week with a different theme each year. For 2020, the focus is on cooking safety and preventing kitchen fires. Additional information on Fire Prevention Week and fire safety can be found by visiting the NFPA website at NFPA.org/public-education or by contacting your local fire department.

Steven M. De Lisi.