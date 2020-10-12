Letter to the Editor, Oct. 13, 2020: In defense of Freitas' votes against autism bills

In defense of Freitas'

votes against autism bills

Having known Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, for five years, I — like recent correspondent Amy Huml — was surprised and troubled by the delegate's "no" votes on two bills to provide "expanded health insurance coverage" for youngsters with autism. It seemed entirely out of character for this knowledgeable, compassionate legislator. Recently, I heard Freitas directly being questioned about the autism legislation and his votes. He answered equally directly, saying that the pieces of legislation were "unfunded mandates," meaning they sounded really good on the record, but offered no substantive financial help to the children who needed it, or to their caretakers. He stood alone in his vote because it was the right thing to do. That's the Freitas I know. Additionally, he shared that his cousin has autism and he knows firsthand that his aunt and uncle had to pursue promised financial aid all the way to the high court in Virginia.