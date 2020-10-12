Letter to the Editor, Oct. 13, 2020: Odd-looking caterpillars might become beauties

Odd-looking caterpillars

might become beauties

Thank you so much for the recent editorial on the plight of monarch butterflies, and thanks to The Roanoke Times as well for providing it in the first place.

But monarchs, like all others in the butterfly and moth families, begin life as caterpillars, and some of those can be creepy-looking. I'm afraid they often are squashed before their future lives properly are considered. So I beg people, when they see a strange-looking critter with various antennae, fuzzies, weird "eyes" and so on, to just appreciate it for what it later will be and don't squash it.