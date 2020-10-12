Letter to the Editor, Oct. 13, 2020: Reader seeks integrity in regulation of utility

Reader seeks integrity

in regulation of utility

Many thanks to the Richmond Times-Dispatch and its staff for the informative/disturbing exposé on the manipulative machinations of Dominion Energy. Are its customers expected to believe that the incredible amount of largess, in the form of political contributions distributed among our legislators, does not buy favored treatment for this very powerful industry? Are we also expected to accept that $500 million dollars of overcharges that belong to its customers should be retained by this monolith to initiate more expensive expansion that only will serve to increase our future bills? It is my hope that a legal entity could be created into which we could pay our electricity bills in escrow to be withheld until sanity is restored in the regulatory process. Relying on our representatives to control this runaway monopoly is an obvious fool’s errand. Forgive my optimism in hoping that integrity could be reintroduced into a corrupt and badly flawed system.