Letter to the Editor, Oct. 14, 2020: Rail deregulation still crucial to Va. economy

Rail deregulation still

crucial to Va. economy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Port of Virginia set volume records in September and expects a strong October as well. While readers associate this activity with the ships arriving at Virginia's shores, the freight railroads that help move the goods inland are a crucial part of the equation.

“Operating across a 3,000-mile network, Virginia’s 10 freight railroads link commonwealth farmers, manufacturers, port operations and consumers to markets near and far,” says Bryan K. Stephens, president and CEO of the Hampton Roads Chamber.

Indeed, freight railroads remain deeply connected to the Richmond and Virginia economies, enabling businesses to safely and efficiently move goods. Railroads provide public benefits in the process: They take trucks off crumbling and crowded highways, reduce carbon emissions through efficient operations and serve as the backbone to passenger rail.