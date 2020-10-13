Letter to the Editor, Oct. 14, 2020: Rail deregulation still crucial to Va. economy

Rail deregulation still
crucial to Va. economy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Port of Virginia set volume records in September and expects a strong October as well. While readers associate this activity with the ships arriving at Virginia's shores, the freight railroads that help move the goods inland are a crucial part of the equation.
“Operating across a 3,000-mile network, Virginia’s 10 freight railroads link commonwealth farmers, manufacturers, port operations and consumers to markets near and far,” says Bryan K. Stephens, president and CEO of the Hampton Roads Chamber.
Indeed, freight railroads remain deeply connected to the Richmond and Virginia economies, enabling businesses to safely and efficiently move goods. Railroads provide public benefits in the process: They take trucks off crumbling and crowded highways, reduce carbon emissions through efficient operations and serve as the backbone to passenger rail.
Current and future viability of rail in Virginia and beyond, however, hinges on a balanced federal regulatory system enacted on bipartisan grounds 40 years ago. Oct. 14 marks four decades since President Jimmy Carter signed the Staggers Rail Act into law. In short, Congress and Carter largely removed the government from setting rates between railroads and customers.
To this day, the law protects railroad customers against unreasonable railroad actions while allowing railroads and their customers to largely work together without undue government interference.
This structure fosters continued gains in safety, affordability and private investment. Since 1980, railroads have invested more than $710 billion in private capital — not taxpayer dollars. Importantly, the current system maintains broad support across political parties. Indeed, the anniversary serves as a prime example about what can happen when policymakers find common ground.
To sustain the freight railroad industry’s role as a crucial piece of the Virginia economy, the current system must be protected.
Ian Jefferies,
President and CEO, Association of American Railroads.
Washington, D.C.