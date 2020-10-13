Letter to the Editor, Oct. 14, 2020: Richmonder cries foul over removal of geese

Richmonder cries foul

over removal of geese

“Behind the scenes” is not what I expect from city government. Decisions need to be inclusive and transparent, unlike the one to remove the entire flock of nonmigratory domestic geese that have called the 13-acre Swan Lake in Byrd Park home for 50 years. A task force was established by the private Byrd Park Civic League, and to date there is no public information regarding its existence, no input from the park’s visitors and no publication or distribution of its report for public comment. People from all over Richmond and the surrounding counties enjoy Byrd Park, yet only representatives of the immediate neighborhood created, were aware of and participated in the group. Every city park exists for the enjoyment of all, not a select few.

The op-ed goes on to state the group is “implementing many of the task force recommendations,” but the truth is little has been done during its tenure before taking this drastic measure. This flock has been a joy to generations of parkgoers. People of all ages, races and ethnicities have been coming to visit the geese during the pandemic. I do not agree the “time has come” for the flock to be removed; I believe the “time has come” for the city to have a more inclusive, transparent and reasonable plan for these geese. People like me and others were and still are willing to be part of a solution for better management of this historic flock. It is important in 2020 to have some bright moments in Richmond. Losing this flock is not one of them.