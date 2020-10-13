Letter to the Editor, Oct. 14, 2020: Strong oversight needed to dim Dominion influence

Strong oversight needed
to dim Dominion influence
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Times-Dispatch's exposé on Dominion Energy’s political skills demonstrates the value of investigative reporting and why a truly independent State Corporation Commission (SCC) is essential. Dominion uses ratepayer money to influence the General Assembly and its senior members. Sunday’s article makes clear how Dominion has used its influence to obtain financial benefits and limit SCC oversight.
Former U.S. Secretary of Energy James Schlesinger observed that the art of politics is "how to cheat without really getting caught.” Dominion and its legislative benefactors have mastered this art. But now it has been caught. Dominion is ripping off ratepayers while claiming that it’s committed to clean energy and combating climate change.
A private company uses retained earnings and funds from share owners for investments like the $9 billion ocean wind farm boondoggle. Dominion worked the system so that customers pay for this project while also being guaranteed a profit. Robbers go to jail; utilities just rake in the cash.
Dominion has mastered economist Bruce Yandle's "bootleggers and Baptists" concept. Bootleggers supported Baptist initiatives to limit liquor sales to enlarge their market. Here, Dominion is the bootlegger embracing the agenda of environmentalists who are the Baptists so that lawmakers will support costly but profitable actions to achieve environmental goals. Its real goal is to rake in cash. In the end, it likely will fail in achieving zero emissions and we will have electricity rates that challenge California’s, the highest in the nation.
Without competition, we need a tough and vigorous SCC to protect Dominion’s customers from being ripped off in the name of saving the environment. Customers need to let Dominion and its supporters in the legislature know that we are “mad as hell and aren’t going to take it anymore.” When legislators feel the heat, they will see the light.
Bill O'Keefe.
Midlothian.