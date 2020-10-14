Letter to the Editor, Oct. 15, 2020: Confirmation of Barrett would impact generations

Confirmation of Barrett

would impact generations

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Associated Press story “Barrett vows fair approach as justice, Democrats skeptical” alarmed me. As a young woman witnessing this unfold from my college campus, I increasingly have become enraged that my friends and I — indeed, our entire generation— will face repercussions for decades to come over who gets confirmed to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG).

My cohort idolized Ginsburg. Although we benefit from her life’s work, we do not know a life without the glass ceilings that RBG broke or the floor she constructed under our feet.

It’s nearly unbearable that RBG’s vacancy likely is to be filled by someone who could unravel the rights she fought so hard to achieve and that we’ve taken for granted as part of American life. I now see the real possibility that the Affordable Care Act could be overturned, which will bring more barriers to contraception access, well-women visits and preventive health, not to mention the newly fragile state of abortion rights, consumer rights, immigrant rights, workers’ rights and so much more.