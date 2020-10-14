Letter to the Editor, Oct. 15, 2020: Reader calls hearings progressive infomercial

Reader calls hearings

progressive infomercial

The confirmation hearings have begun for Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the United States Supreme Court. Sadly, this is not a confirmation hearing; this is an infomercial for the progressive propaganda machine hit job. The pathetic behavior by the Democratic leadership is an insult to our Constitution and every decent citizen of the United States. The attacks against her religion and motherhood are despicable. The Constitution forbids a religious test for public office. The Constitution forbids discrimination against a person's sex for public office. The Democrats are spearheading an attack not only against Barrett, but also an attack on our Constitution and the very freedom of our country.