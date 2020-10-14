 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Oct. 15, 2020: Rush to judgeships shows no regard for those in need
Letter to the Editor, Oct. 15, 2020: Rush to judgeships shows no regard for those in need

Rush to judgeships shows

no regard for those in need

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

U.S. senators need to submit to a COVID-19 test and have a negative result before they can take the floor and vote on a Supreme Court justice nomination. It's common sense and a medical necessity during a highly infectious pandemic. Why is this high court nomination being rushed through (along with hundreds of other federal judicial nominations) while the HEROES Act bill that passed the U.S. House of Representatives this past spring has not been brought to the floor? The rush to inequity by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's iniquity disregards the life and health of others. Vote the uncaring, the grifters and the traitors out.

Ann Banning.

South Chesterfield.

