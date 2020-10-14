Letter to the Editor, Oct. 15, 2020: Women's bodily rights major issue of election

Women's bodily rights

major issue of election

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In less than three weeks, Americans either will rehire the 45th president of the United States for four more years, or they will hire the 46th president to replace him. This election is the most consequential election in more than a generation, and it will play out during an economic downturn and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early vote tracking shows that more than 8 million Americans already have cast their state ballots. On the question of who is best to address the economy, Republicans lead in recent polls, while Democrats lead on climate and health care (Pew, 2020). One thing is for certain: A huge segment of the population will be outraged, regardless of the outcome.

Meanwhile, the fight to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court began this week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has vowed to fill the seat once held by Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. McConnell infamously blocked then-President Barack Obama’s pick of Merrick Garland to succeed Associate Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.