Letter to the Editor, Oct. 16, 2020: Bipartisan cooperation needed to heal deep divide

Bipartisan cooperation

needed to heal deep divide

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If William Shakespeare were alive today, he would call the 2020 election season “the fall of our discontent.”

Elections are a zero-sum game: A vote for one candidate is a vote against his or her opponent. This was significant in the 2016 election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. But it is a driving force in the 2020 presidential election.

Currently, the mood of the country is to “throw the bum out” rather than “better the devil you know.” But at best, that’s a short-term solution. It’s foolish to believe that only former Vice President Joe Biden will end the threat of the pandemic sooner or create more jobs.

There is too much divisiveness and venom between Democrats and Republicans to reach realistic compromises. You need not be a political genius to foresee the two parties taking turns being in power as the political pendulum swings back and forth. More objectivity and common sense are the most effective tools to help the country regain its equilibrium.

Here are some objective, commonsense things that need to be accomplished: