Letter to the Editor, Oct. 16, 2020: Dow Jones surge reflects Trump actions for America

Dow Jones surge reflects

Trump actions for America

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average closed at 28,586.90, up from its close at 19,762 on Dec. 31, 2016. This is a huge gain for the millions of Americans who save in 401(k)s and the many others who have IRAs, 403(b)s and 529 college savings plans.

President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, deregulation and energy policies, which Democratic candidate Joe Biden promises to reverse if elected, have benefited individuals across all economic levels and have reduced the wealth gap.

The Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances reports that between 2016 and 2019, real medium income grew 9% for Americans who hadn’t completed high school and 6.3% for those with only a high school diploma while declining 2.3% among those with a college degree.

In September 2019, the unemployment rates for Blacks and Hispanics hit a record low, in part because of policies in the Trump tax cuts of 2017 aimed at boosting the economies of depressed areas of the country through opportunity zones. The latter is one example of Trump’s support for minorities.