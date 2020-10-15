Letter to the Editor, Oct. 16, 2020: Unfulfilled promises lead voter to the ballot box

Unfulfilled promises lead

voter to the ballot box

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As I read correspondent Steve Cheney’s recent letter, "Taxpayer still awaits economic stimulus check," a few things came to mind. Cheney states, “Washington is full of agencies run by 'acting' directors who are totally opposed to the stated purposes of the agencies.”

One example is William Pendley, who illegally is serving as acting head of the Bureau of Land and Management. In the past, Pendley has sued the Environmental Protection Agency, called climate change advocates “kooks” and proposed selling off public lands. On Sept. 25, Pendley was ordered to leave his position by U.S. District Judge Brian Morris due to laws broken by the Trump administration pertaining to his appointment. Pendley has refused to resign, citing his support by President Donald Trump.

Just as Cheney has been promised his elusive stimulus check is “in the mail,” we all have been promised a “beautiful,” "terrific," "wonderful" health care plan by Trump numerous times since 2016 — oftentimes using his favorite timeline of "two weeks." We’re still waiting.