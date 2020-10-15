Letter to the Editor, Oct. 16, 2020: Voter seeks change after pandemic restrictions

Voter seeks change after

pandemic restrictions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This is a critical time in our nation’s history. On the heels of a global pandemic, the American people have endured an unprecedented loss of freedom and prosperity. For months, we have strained under the weight of heavy-handed restrictions cobbled together by a political class united by indifference and disdain for everyday Americans.

Virginia, the cradle of American freedom, has not been spared. Virginia lawmakers from some of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the country answer to national party interests and the dictates of outside billionaires. The consequences have been devastating, particularly for those in the small towns and rural communities of central Virginia. Can we still call ourselves a free people? What would the founding generation of Virginians say?

We deserve better.