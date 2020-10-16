Letter to the Editor, Oct. 17, 2020: Both parties will have veto over redistricting maps

Both parties will have veto

over redistricting maps

My friend Henry L. "Hank" Chambers Jr. pointed out in his op-ed "The truth about Amendment 1" on Wednesday that the Republicans appointed to the Virginia Redistricting Commission have an effective veto power over any map proposed by the commission. That is right. He does not point out, though, that the Democrats on that commission have that same power. That, my friend, is the point. They must agree on the map. If the amendment is adopted, neither party controls. So it is important to vote for Amendment 1.