 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, Oct. 17, 2020: Both parties will have veto over redistricting maps
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, Oct. 17, 2020: Both parties will have veto over redistricting maps

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Both parties will have veto

over redistricting maps

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My friend Henry L. "Hank" Chambers Jr. pointed out in his op-ed "The truth about Amendment 1" on Wednesday that the Republicans appointed to the Virginia Redistricting Commission have an effective veto power over any map proposed by the commission. That is right. He does not point out, though, that the Democrats on that commission have that same power. That, my friend, is the point. They must agree on the map. If the amendment is adopted, neither party controls. So it is important to vote for Amendment 1.

John W. Bates III.

Richmond.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News