Letter to the Editor, Oct. 17, 2020: Is Trump trying to force House to decide who wins?

Is Trump trying to force

House to decide who wins?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There only are two explanations as to why President Donald Trump says what he says and does what he does.

The first is that he knows he’s going to lose the election and, perhaps, be indicted for tax and bank fraud, and he plans to bring down with him as many Americans as possible, as well as our economy.

The second is that, knowing how much he trails former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls, Trump knows that his only path to remaining president is to tie up the election in federal and state courts until December, then force the presidential decision into the House of Representatives, where each state’s delegation is allowed one vote. There are 26 states with Republican majorities in the House. Trump might be hoping, then, that all 26 Republican majority states will vote for him and he will remain president.

Trump has no other options — take everyone down with him; or to lie, cheat and steal his way to re-election.

What other explanations are there for his current behavior, words and actions?

Dan Robbins.