Letter to the Editor, Oct. 17, 2020: Term limits are needed for members of Congress

Term limits are needed

for members of Congress

If you want to know why the American people give the U.S. Congress a 10% approval rating, just watch the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Senators sit in their ivory towers, most pontificate about what they think they know about laws and what is good for the American people. Not one of them is looking out for anyone but himself or herself. They are so out of touch with reality that it is not even funny. It is so apparent that term limits are needed for the U.S. House and Senate, just as they are for the president.