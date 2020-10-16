Letter to the Editor, Oct. 17, 2020: Voter chooses party that values families

Voter chooses party
that values families
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One party claims to represent family values while the other party values families.
There is a difference.
Which party supports affordable and accessible health care for all Americans? Which party has sought a greater COVID-19 relief package to help struggling families?
Which party’s presidential candidate and his enablers has bungled our country’s pandemic response effort such that:
• More than 215,000 Americans have died and about 8 million cases have been reported;
• Tens of millions of working people and small-business owners have lost their livelihoods;
• Schools have had to close or partially are reopened, forcing parents to juggle their work and their children’s schooling from home — if either effectively is possible;
• Through their continued dismissive approach to reasonable health measures, they have created a continuing contagion risk, with possible fatal consequences, for those most vulnerable, including seniors, people with existing health issues and those unable to avoid exposure; and
• They idly stood by as our health care professionals and system have been overwhelmed; the people burned out, and equipment and materials required inadequate to the task?
Which party’s primary focus is the lifetime appointment of conservative judges to maintain and institutionalize their anti-family agenda? Which presidential candidate has squandered American influence and prestige throughout the world, making the risk of war greater?
No thank you, GOP. My preference is for the party that promotes family values and values families. Joe Biden and the Democrats have had my back for a long time — they also have my vote.
Stanley Milesky.
Nellysford.