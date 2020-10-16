Letter to the Editor, Oct. 17, 2020: Voter chooses party that values families

Voter chooses party

that values families

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One party claims to represent family values while the other party values families.

There is a difference.

Which party supports affordable and accessible health care for all Americans? Which party has sought a greater COVID-19 relief package to help struggling families?

Which party’s presidential candidate and his enablers has bungled our country’s pandemic response effort such that:

• More than 215,000 Americans have died and about 8 million cases have been reported;

• Tens of millions of working people and small-business owners have lost their livelihoods;

• Schools have had to close or partially are reopened, forcing parents to juggle their work and their children’s schooling from home — if either effectively is possible;