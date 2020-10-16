Letter to the Editor, Oct. 17, 2020: Voter puts best candidate over loyalty to any party

Voter puts best candidate

over loyalty to any party

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With regard to the upcoming presidential election: What more can be said? I'm just trying to be calm and review what this really should be about. Who we vote for partly is based on public policies with which we identify. But there is more.

I believe we all want a president who is very bright and knowledgeable about the workings of government. We expect our president to project consistency, stability and trustworthiness in the conduct of his or her duties — to be held in esteem worldwide. We want someone steeped in traditional American values, who respects each citizen, who understands that certain matters require bipartisanship, who truly appreciates our federal system and who respects the role of the American news media. Sure, we like leaders who "tell it like it is," but we expect basic civility in public discourse. We want to see more positive politics.

No leader perfectly embodies all these ideals, but we should set the standards high. We rarely find the humor and charm of a John F. Kennedy or a Ronald Reagan. But we must choose the best fit available.