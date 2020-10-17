Letter to the Editor, Oct. 18, 2020: Importance of voting clear in Nov. 3 election

Importance of voting
clear in Nov. 3 election
Editor, Time-Dispatch:
President Donald Trump has suggested he might not accept the outcome of the election unless he wins. For five years he falsely has claimed that our elections are rigged. And when the commission he established to find voter fraud instead found nothing, he tried to fulfill his false claims to his benefit by undermining confidence in the U.S. Postal Service, appealing to his supporters to vote twice and suing to limit the voting franchise for American citizens. He asked heavily armed, anti-government extremists to “stand by” in case the election doesn’t go his way. Stunningly, when authorities uncovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and bomb a bridge, he criticized the governor rather than the plotters. He systematically has attacked the checks on his power, stretching the government’s protective guardrails to their elastic limit.
An unbiased observer logically would conclude that these are the actions of an autocratic leader. A biased observer, one who cherished the American system of government, would be furious and concerned for our country’s future.
Now his weary opponents believe that only an overwhelming loss will be enough to remove him. But this is defeatist and incorrect. The required margin of victory for any candidate is one electoral vote, which could be determined by the vote of one individual in one state.
Trump has stated how he might respond if he loses. Fortunately, it is not his response that matters but rather that of the American people and our public institutions.
Adam Matteo.
Henrico.