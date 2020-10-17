Letter to the Editor, Oct. 18, 2020: Importance of voting clear in Nov. 3 election

Importance of voting

clear in Nov. 3 election

President Donald Trump has suggested he might not accept the outcome of the election unless he wins. For five years he falsely has claimed that our elections are rigged. And when the commission he established to find voter fraud instead found nothing, he tried to fulfill his false claims to his benefit by undermining confidence in the U.S. Postal Service, appealing to his supporters to vote twice and suing to limit the voting franchise for American citizens. He asked heavily armed, anti-government extremists to “stand by” in case the election doesn’t go his way. Stunningly, when authorities uncovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and bomb a bridge, he criticized the governor rather than the plotters. He systematically has attacked the checks on his power, stretching the government’s protective guardrails to their elastic limit.