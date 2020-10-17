Letter to the Editor, Oct. 18, 2020: Jefferson did not adhere to principles he espoused

Jefferson did not adhere
to principles he espoused
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I agree with Charles F. Bryan Jr.'s recent op-ed, "The road to tyranny: Beware of sedition laws," that we should remain vigilant against threats by a president and government to the freedom of speech. However, we should not hold up Thomas Jefferson as a perfect model for such vigilance. Jefferson did not vehemently oppose “any measure that curtailed the ability of citizens to speak their minds” and he could be almost as thin-skinned and intolerant of criticism as John Adams.
Contrary to what Bryan says about how long the laws remained in effect, the Alien and Sedition laws expired on June 25, 1800, and March 3, 1801, respectively, before Jefferson’s inauguration. Jeffersonian Republicans revised the Naturalization Act in 1802. The Alien Enemies Act effectively remains on the books.
Jefferson never wavered in his belief that a federal sedition law was unconstitutional, but he did not believe the same about state sedition laws. While president, he wrote to Pennsylvania’s governor “that a few prosecutions of the most prominent offenders would have a wholesome effect in restoring the integrity of the presses.” Jefferson even sent the governor a newspaper he thought would be a good candidate for prosecution. In his second inaugural address, Jefferson criticized the press and states for not enforcing their own sedition laws.
Jefferson did believe that the people should be vigilant against threats to their rights — and we should. However, when in power, Jefferson did not necessarily adhere to the principles he espoused when opposing the Federalists and the Alien and Sedition Acts.
Terri Halperin.
Henrico.