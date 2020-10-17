Letter to the Editor, Oct. 18, 2020: Jefferson did not adhere to principles he espoused

Jefferson did not adhere

to principles he espoused

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I agree with Charles F. Bryan Jr.'s recent op-ed, "The road to tyranny: Beware of sedition laws," that we should remain vigilant against threats by a president and government to the freedom of speech. However, we should not hold up Thomas Jefferson as a perfect model for such vigilance. Jefferson did not vehemently oppose “any measure that curtailed the ability of citizens to speak their minds” and he could be almost as thin-skinned and intolerant of criticism as John Adams.

Contrary to what Bryan says about how long the laws remained in effect, the Alien and Sedition laws expired on June 25, 1800, and March 3, 1801, respectively, before Jefferson’s inauguration. Jeffersonian Republicans revised the Naturalization Act in 1802. The Alien Enemies Act effectively remains on the books.