Letter to the Editor, Oct. 18, 2020: Restore hope, civility by exercising right to vote

Restore hope, civility by
exercising right to vote
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
“All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined ... could not by force take a drink from the Ohio River or make a track on the Blue Ridge in a trial of a thousand years. ... If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.” So said Abraham Lincoln in 1838. And here we are 182 years later, and those words never have been truer. The months between Election Day and Inauguration Day in January 2021 might be the most important months in the United States since the 1860s. This nation cannot be undone by outside forces. We only can be undone by ourselves from within.
The country has as stark and different a choice as any it has had in the past century. One candidate wants you to believe that this nation will descend into a hellhole from which it cannot escape unless he is re-elected, and yet we safely can say that candidate hasn’t told the truth in recent memory. That same candidate has refused to denounce white supremacists, the very groups that his own Department of Homeland Security says represent the largest domestic terrorist threat to our country. The other candidate, while not perfect, brings a level of hope and civility back to a country desperately needing both.
Too many brave men and women have died to protect our right to vote in a safe way. Do not be intimidated; do not despair. The only way for your vote to matter is to exercise that sacred right on or before Nov. 3. We must think hard about the future and what the outcome of Nov. 3 really means.
Charles Flocco.
Richmond.