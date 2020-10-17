Letter to the Editor, Oct. 18, 2020: Restore hope, civility by exercising right to vote

Restore hope, civility by

exercising right to vote

“All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined ... could not by force take a drink from the Ohio River or make a track on the Blue Ridge in a trial of a thousand years. ... If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.” So said Abraham Lincoln in 1838. And here we are 182 years later, and those words never have been truer. The months between Election Day and Inauguration Day in January 2021 might be the most important months in the United States since the 1860s. This nation cannot be undone by outside forces. We only can be undone by ourselves from within.