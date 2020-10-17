 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Oct. 18, 2020: Vote 'yes' on Amendment 1 to keep legislators honest
Letter to the Editor, Oct. 18, 2020: Vote 'yes' on Amendment 1 to keep legislators honest

Vote 'yes' on Amendment 1

to keep legislators honest

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In RTD reporter Mel Leonor's news story, "Redistricting clash could delay enactment of budget," the very last sentence reads:  "If the amendment doesn't pass, power over the maps will remain in the hands of the Democratic majorities in the House and Senate."

Gerrymandering undermines democracy, regardless of which political party is drawing the maps to its advantage. To keep our politicians honest, vote "yes" on Amendment 1.

Glen Besa.

North Chesterfield.

