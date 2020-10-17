Letter to the Editor, Oct. 18, 2020: Voter declares Webb a good fit for 5th District

Voter declares Webb

a good fit for 5th District

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Dr. Cameron Webb, Democratic candidate for Virginia's 5th District, is a person who puts his faith and values ahead of expediency. He is a man of principle and high ideals.

He believes that everyone deserves access to good health care without forcing anyone into a one-size-fits-all plan. As both a practicing and teaching physician, he has seen firsthand the effects caused by delayed or no access to doctors and prescription drugs.

But far from a single-issue candidate, Webb, who has both medical and law degrees, offers practical solutions for the concerns of our largely rural district.

On jobs and the economy, Webb knows that in rural Virginia, we need to be connected to grow our economy. This is why he is pushing so strongly for the build-out of our rural broadband infrastructure, while at the same time promoting and encouraging the entrepreneurship that this will make possible. This can and will create huge numbers of good-paying jobs for our citizens and help create an economy that works for all of us.