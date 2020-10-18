Letter to the Editor, Oct. 19, 2020: Herd immunity not answer to stop spread of COVID-19

Herd immunity not answer

to stop spread of COVID-19

The Trump administration now has adopted, or at least touted, “herd immunity” as the solution to the coronavirus pandemic. The numbers are fairly daunting. The U.S. population is more than 300 million. “Herd immunity,” in the absence of a vaccine, requires that nearly all the population has been infected. Assuming two-thirds, just to make the calculation easy, would mean that at least 200 million Americans must be infected if we are to achieve “herd immunity” prior to the availability of a vaccine. And given the latest data on mortality rate (2.7% of those tested positive) from Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, this means that something like 5.4 million Americans would have to die to achieve “herd immunity” without a vaccine. Wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding crowds and maintaining social distancing seems preferable.