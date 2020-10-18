Letter to the Editor, Oct. 19, 2020: Spanberger honored for her bipartisanship

Spanberger honored

for her bipartisanship

In his recent letter, "Spanberger not moderate, independent as promised," correspondent Dustin Curtis cited the statistic used in TV ads that U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, votes with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 91% of the time. This is a meaningless figure without more information. How often do the Republican representatives vote with Pelosi? Recently, Spanberger sponsored legislation to name a post office in Midlothian after a local woman who decoded Japanese messages during World War II. Every Virginia Republican representative voted with her. There are a lot of noncontroversial votes, so the percentage is meaningless. What are the issues on which she votes with her party and which are the ones she does not? If she breaks ranks on making October National Pizza Month and votes with the party on substantive issues, that's very different than the other way around. When Congress is in session, the Sunday RTD has a weekly feature, "Votes of Virginians," that shows how the commonwealth's U.S. senators and representatives voted on identified pieces of legislation. It is a much more useful tool for measuring each legislator's record. The Lugar Center, started by former Republican Sen. Richard Lugar of Indiana, ranks Spanberger as the sixth most bipartisan Democrat in the House of Representatives. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, not exactly known as a far-left organization, gave her the Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. Those provide much more useful information than an isolated percentage with no context.