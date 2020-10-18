Letter to the Editor, Oct. 19, 2020: Teaching for test-taking ingrains little knowledge

Teaching for test-taking
ingrains little knowledge
Over the past several months, I have heard politicians and media types lament the public’s lack of knowledge about the United States Constitution and history in general. As a career educator who spent 43 years working in public schools, I began to think about how we got to this point.
Since the huge increase in high-stakes standardized testing began in public schools about 25 years ago, history and civics instruction mostly have become geared to teaching massive numbers of names, dates and disconnected information in a way that promotes success on these tests. Because of this, little time is spent on the kind of higher-level discussion and analysis that fosters a deep understanding of history and the Constitution, and how they relate to the present and the future.
I strongly believe that this superficial approach has been detrimental to informed citizenship and to nurturing an appreciation of the relevance of history to contemporary life. Knowing that Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, is one thing. Understanding what led up to this cataclysmic event and the long-term impact of what came afterward is quite another. Likewise, knowing what the Bill of Rights contains does not guarantee a real understanding of the circumstances and considerations that led to these amendments.
We need to stop teaching history and civics like we are preparing students for a television quiz show instead of for informed citizenship. The focus on teaching these areas simply to pass a standardized bubble test needs serious rethinking. Standardized tests have very little to do with the complex world students will face when they leave school.
