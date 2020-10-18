Letter to the Editor, Oct. 19, 2020: Teaching for test-taking ingrains little knowledge

Teaching for test-taking

ingrains little knowledge

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Over the past several months, I have heard politicians and media types lament the public’s lack of knowledge about the United States Constitution and history in general. As a career educator who spent 43 years working in public schools, I began to think about how we got to this point.

Since the huge increase in high-stakes standardized testing began in public schools about 25 years ago, history and civics instruction mostly have become geared to teaching massive numbers of names, dates and disconnected information in a way that promotes success on these tests. Because of this, little time is spent on the kind of higher-level discussion and analysis that fosters a deep understanding of history and the Constitution, and how they relate to the present and the future.